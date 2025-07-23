National Hurricane Center gives system 10% formation chance in Gulf

The Brief The NHC is watching a minimal chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf. The system will move across Florida and into the Gulf over the next day or two. Southeast Texas could see some coastal showers on Thursday, but the higher rain chances will be Friday and Saturday.



The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday.

Regardless of further development, it will likely drop temperatures and bring rain to Southeast Texas by the end of the work week.

Watching the Gulf

By the numbers:

The NHC is giving the area of low pressure currently near the southeastern U.S. coast a low, 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 10% chance over the next seven days.

Timeline:

According to the NHC, the system will move west-southwest across Florida and into the north-central portion of the Gulf over the next day or two. Some slow development is possible.

The agency says the system is likely to move inland by the weekend, ending its chance for development.

Big picture view:

Regardless of whether it develops into a tropical depression or storm, portions of Florida could see some locally heavy rainfall over the next day or so, according to the NHC. The northern Gulf Coast could see some heavy rain through the weekend.

What are the Houston impacts?

Local perspective:

We could be seeing some coastal showers on Thursday, but the higher rain chances will be Friday and Saturday here across Southeast Texas.

On Friday, we have a one out of four risk for some isolated street flooding. The highest chance will be along the coast and just a bit inland. Our northwestern viewing area is likely not going to be quite as high of rain coverage as we're going to be seeing closer to the coast.

Two to three inches of rain are possible with locally higher amounts up to five inches, but that's likely going to stay well out to our east overall.

Why you should care:

Keep in mind that even weak, disorganized systems can bring heavy downpours, so check back daily for updates on this plume of moisture.