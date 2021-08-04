Hurricane season still looks to be 'above-average,' NOAA says

article

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season, according to the annual mid-season update issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.

The latest outlook reflects that the number of expected named storms, which have winds of 39mph or greater, is 15 to 21 – up from the initially predicted 13 to 20 named storms.

That number includes seven to 10 hurricanes, which have winds of 74mph or greater. Three to five of these storms could become major hurricanes, which fall between a Category 3 to 5 with winds 111mph or greater.

This updated outlook includes the five named storms that have formed so far, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest 5th named storm on record.

Hurricane season started June 1 and ends November 30.

