Hurricane Ida makes landfall as strong Category 4 storm with winds near 150 mph

Hurricane Ida has made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Luckily, those max winds are confined to a very small area along the eyewall, but hurricane-force winds extend across about a 70-mile diameter. The biggest impact is likely near places like Houma, Thibodaux, Gonzales, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge. the Mississippi Delta area is likely to receive a giant storm surge potentially above 15 feet. Landfall should occur just after noon Sunday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Ida strengthened to a hurricane after making landfall in Cuba. Initially, it seemed like it would reach that status on Saturday but continued to grow stronger as it headed for Louisiana.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert says Ida's impact will be minor for the Texas coast but will be very dangerous for our friends in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

"It’s difficult to describe the immense power of this storm and my concern for anyone in its path," Dr. Jim said. "It will make landfall Sunday, but its impact will be felt for years to come."

Life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds, and flooding rainfall hit the Louisiana coast Sunday.

Southeast Texas is seeing minimal impact and experiencing relatively normal weather for the end of August. Chances for rain are expected to increase during the coming week.

For the Louisiana area, the impacts from the flood seem to be more pressing and will remain a threat until about Tuesday before it downgrades to a depression.

