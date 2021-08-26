Hurricane Ida expected to become category 4 storm before landfall

As we continue to learn more about Hurricane Ida, which upgraded into a category 1 storm Friday afternoon, we are expecting it to become stronger.

In fact, Ida is expected to be a category 4 hurricane, which is the second-highest hurricane classification category.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Ida strengthened to a hurricane after making landfall in Cuba. Initially, it seemed like it would reach that status on Saturday but appears to continue growing and becoming stronger.

Still, FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert says its impacts will be minor for the Texas coast but will be very dangerous for our friends in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Dr. Jim adds the storm's impact will have winds at about 130 miles per hour.

For the Louisiana area, the impacts from the flood seem to be more pressing and will remain a threat until about Tuesday before it downgrades to a depression.

Currently, it seems like the storm is moving at its own pace but certainly does not appear to be a concern for the Houston area.

We still will have some sort of impact in Southeast Texas, but keep in mind, there are no concerns for storm surge except for mainly on the east side instead of Houston.

