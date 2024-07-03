Powerful Hurricane Beryl has left multiple people dead and significant damage as it continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path for the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

On Wednesday, the Category 4 hurricane was taking aim at Jamaica. As of 10 a.m. CT, it was located about 75 miles southeast of Kingston, moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. While Beryl is expected to weaken over the next few days, it is still expected to be at or near major hurricane strength as it approaches Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday night or Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says.

It is then expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

Beryl will be in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but the confidence is fairly low on exactly where and how strong the system will be. The current cone of uncertainty includes a portion of Mexico and Texas, including some of the FOX 26 viewing area.

Hurricane Beryl leaves at least six dead

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said. Two other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where five people are missing, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house, Kerryne James, the environment minister, told The Associated Press.

Historic Hurricane Beryl

Beryl strengthened from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours, which only six other Atlantic hurricanes have done, with Sept. 1 as the previous earliest date, according to hurricane expert Sam Lillo.

It also was the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, besting Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 storm on July 8, 2005. Beryl later became the earliest Category 5 observed in the Atlantic basin on record, and only the second Category 5 hurricane in July after Hurricane Emily in 2005, the National Hurricane Center said.

Beryl also marked the farthest east that a hurricane has formed in the tropical Atlantic in June, breaking a record set in 1933, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University hurricane researcher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.