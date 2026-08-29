Houston weather: Weekend heat continues; rain potential next week

The Brief Hot and humid weekend ahead Isolated rain chances continue Tropics heating up as we near the peak of hurricane season



The weekend stays steamy, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values above 100°. Afternoon highs will be well above our seasonal average of 93 degrees.

Isolated storms possible

Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially closer to the coast, but most of the weekend looks rain-free.

At this time, we won't rule out a brief heavy downpour or lightning strike.

Two areas to watch in the tropics

We are monitoring an area of low pressure in the north-central Gulf. It will drift westward over the next few days.

Houston will be watching this closely as we could see an increase in showers and storms by Tuesday.

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