Houston weather: Weekend heat continues; daily rain chances after

The Brief Staying Warm And Humid Storms Return This Week Hurricane Season Begins Monday



Soak up the sunshine because we're tracking rain chances throughout the new week.

Weekend heat continues

The warming trend continues Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with another steamy afternoon. Temperatures combined with humidity will have it feeling closer to 100 outside. So take it easy if you have to work in the heat.

UV index will also be very high, so don't forget the sunscreen!

Rain chances come back into the forecast

A more unsettled pattern will return this week as moisture increases. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at times.

Hurricane season begins on Monday

Monday, June 1st, begins our six-month Atlantic basin hurricane season.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center is not overly concerned about a tropical system developing over the next week.

Make sure you have your emergency gear ready to go, and you are prepared for the start of hurricane season.