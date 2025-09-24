Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert for Wednesday afternoon, evening

The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert this Afternoon and Evening A Cold Front Brings Heavy Storms, then Drier Air Beautiful Weather Ahead for the Weekend



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is active for this afternoon and evening. It'll be very warm for the morning, with highs later in the day reaching 90.

Steamy air, then strong storms

It could be a wild Wednesday by this afternoon and evening with heavy rain, lightning and some high winds moving in. It is extremely warm and humid for this time of the year and a cold front will lift this muggy air resulting in 2-3 inches of rain and potential for a couple of spots with higher amounts. Isolated areas of high winds are also possible.

After today, there could be some morning rain south of Houston on Thursday morning.

Cold front brings slight cool-down

Beginning tomorrow afternoon, the overall trend will be for sunshine and drier air to take hold for several days. Lows should drop into the 60s with highs near 90 along with lower humidity. Expect clear nights and sunny days with light north breezes.

Lots of activity in the Atlantic

The tropics are very active, but no systems are close to Texas and none appear to be a concern.

Hurricane Gabrielle is in the middle of the Atlantic and could bring rain to Europe early next week. Two tropical disturbances could develop over the next few days and the forecast is very odd since they are so close together.

There is a slight chance for rain and wind from Florida to the Carolinas from this weekend through next week.