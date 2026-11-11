Houston weather: Warm Veteran's Day after morning showers

The Brief Veterans Day improves after early storms Sunshine and pleasant weather Thursday through Saturday Weekend rain chance, then cooler air



After we get through some storms on Veteran's Day morning, we'll be back to warmer weather in the afternoon.

Slick streets early

After early morning storms, expect slick streets and isolated drizzle. Otherwise, Veterans Day will gradually improve, with highs in the 70s.

A sunny stretch

Thursday may start with some clouds, but skies should clear quickly and humidity will drop. Thursday, Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 70s and a couple of brisk mornings in the low 50s.

Rain returns late weekend

A few showers or storms may develop late Saturday night into Sunday as another front moves toward Southeast Texas. The timing is still uncertain (Saturday night through midday Sunday), but cooler air is expected to follow into early next week.