Houston weather: Steamy Wednesday with chance of scattered storms

The Brief Steamy with Storms Today Unsettled Into Mother’s Day Weekend Heavy Downpours Friday and Saturday



Wednesday is going to be warm and humid with the chance of some rainfall around the Houston-area in the afternoon.

Hot, humid with storms

A steamy airmass is in place today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and high humidity. Scattered showers and storms will develop, and a few could turn strong with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

Unsettled into the weekend

The active pattern continues into the Mother’s Day weekend. Expect off-and-on showers and storms with warm and humid conditions sticking around.

Heavy rain threat late week

Rain chances increase Friday into Saturday with the potential for heavier downpours. Localized flooding could become a concern where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.