Juvenile stabbed during altercation near Spring, another juvenile detained
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An altercation between two juveniles ended with one of them being stabbed and another detained, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.
Stabbing in Spring
What we know:
Deputies were called about a disturbance on Leaflet Lane, just west of I-45 North Freeway in Spring. When they got to the scene, they learned there was an incident between two juveniles.
One juvenile male was stabbed in the shoulder. He was given medical attention at the scene by EMS.
Harris County officials say one juvenile was detained. The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities and ages of the juveniles involved have not been released by officials.
Authorities have not said what led to the altercation or if a weapon has been recovered.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.