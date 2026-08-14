Juvenile stabbed during altercation near Spring, another juvenile detained

The Brief A juvenile male was stabbed in the shoulder during an altercation near Spring, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office. Deputies report they detained one juvenile at the scene. The injured juvenile received medical care at the scene by EMS.



An altercation between two juveniles ended with one of them being stabbed and another detained, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Stabbing in Spring

What we know:

Deputies were called about a disturbance on Leaflet Lane, just west of I-45 North Freeway in Spring. When they got to the scene, they learned there was an incident between two juveniles.

One juvenile male was stabbed in the shoulder. He was given medical attention at the scene by EMS.

Harris County officials say one juvenile was detained. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities and ages of the juveniles involved have not been released by officials.

Authorities have not said what led to the altercation or if a weapon has been recovered.