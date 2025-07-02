Houston weather: Hazy, hot Wednesday; rain chances for 4th of July

The Brief Hot, Hazy, Humid Pattern Continues Summer Heat, Slim Rain Chance for 4th of July Still Mostly Quiet in the Tropics



It is a very warm and quiet Wednesday morning, with not much happening. A plume of dust is still in place, giving way to hazy conditions. There is only a slight chance of rain for later in the day as things heat up to the mid-90s.

More steamy afternoons

While we aren't expecting record high temperatures, reach the mid to upper 90s with ample humidity will make it feel like it's at least 100-105, so take care of yourself, stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun.

There will be a tinge of haze to the sky today through Friday with Saharan dust in place, but so far air quality hasn't been a problem.

Hot Independence Day

Average high temperatures for the 4th of July in Houston are in the mid 90s and this year is looking at or even slightly above normal. Highs will reach the low 90s along the beaches and mid to upper 90s inland. Rain chances are not zero, but also do not look like a big concern at this point.

No tropical threats for Texas

A broad, disorganized area of showers and storms have been lingering over Florida for the last couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center gives the area about a 40% chance of developing into a depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days. The system is not likely to affect Texas.

Otherwise, Hurricane Flossie reached category 3 status in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico, but will begin to weaken today and will not make a landfall.