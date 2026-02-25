Houston weather: Gusty winds for Wednesday along with sunny skies

The Brief Wind Advisory today Warmer, spring-like air settling in Mild and dry through the weekend and into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



There is a wind advisory in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. We could see some strong gusts even as temp highs near 80.

Gusty winds today

It’s a windy one across Southeast Texas with a Wind Advisory in place. Expect a steady south breeze with stronger gusts at times — enough to rattle patio furniture and make driving a little tricky on east-west roads. Skies stay mostly sunny, and highs climb near 80 this afternoon.

Warming into Go Texan Day

The breeze relaxes on Thursday, but the warm pattern holds. Afternoon highs run in the low to mid 80s through Friday’s "Go Texan Day," with mild mornings in the 60s. It’s a true spring preview heading into the end of the week.

Looking good for the weekend

This weekend stays warm and mainly dry with highs above 80 and a mix of sun and clouds. The overall pattern remains pleasant as we roll into the start of the Rodeo — great weather for the BBQ cookoff and the start of the rodeo.