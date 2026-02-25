Houston weather: Gusty winds for Wednesday along with sunny skies
HOUSTON - There is a wind advisory in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. We could see some strong gusts even as temp highs near 80.
Gusty winds today
It’s a windy one across Southeast Texas with a Wind Advisory in place. Expect a steady south breeze with stronger gusts at times — enough to rattle patio furniture and make driving a little tricky on east-west roads. Skies stay mostly sunny, and highs climb near 80 this afternoon.
Warming into Go Texan Day
The breeze relaxes on Thursday, but the warm pattern holds. Afternoon highs run in the low to mid 80s through Friday’s "Go Texan Day," with mild mornings in the 60s. It’s a true spring preview heading into the end of the week.
Looking good for the weekend
This weekend stays warm and mainly dry with highs above 80 and a mix of sun and clouds. The overall pattern remains pleasant as we roll into the start of the Rodeo — great weather for the BBQ cookoff and the start of the rodeo.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority