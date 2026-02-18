Houston weather: Spring-like temperatures Wednesday in the 80s

The Brief Unseasonably warm today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Spring-like warmth with light showers Rain chances Saturday followed by three chilly mornings



As we enter the middle of the week, temperatures are becoming warmer and more spring-like. Highs in the afternoon will reach into the 80s with parte sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warm, breezy today

We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for today with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with a steady Gulf freeze gusting up to 20 mph. This moisture-rich flow will keep humidity levels noticeably higher.

Spring-like warmth continues through Friday

The warming trend continues through the end of the week, with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above average. Highs will likely reach the low 80s inland on Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.

We are also tracking a chance for light showers on Friday as the humidity remains high, while overnight lows struggle to dip below the mid 60s.

Weekend front brings rain, then cooler air

A cold front moves through the area on Saturday, bringing our best chance for rain this week. Expect scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms as the boundary pushes toward the coast.

Behind this system, we can expect three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns later next week.