Houston weather: Comfortable Wednesday with highs in 70s, isolated rain chances

The Brief Mild temps today with isolated showers possible Spring-like warmth continues through the end of the week Weekend outlook: Rain chances increase Saturday (Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras events)



It will be a pretty pleasant Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Though we might see some isolated rain, things will remain fairly dry.

Mild with a few showers

Today stays comfortably mild with highs in the 70s. Gulf moisture remains in place, so we can’t rule out a few isolated showers, but this is not a washout. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and warm air.

Spring-like through Friday

The overall pattern stays warm and humid through the end of the workweek. Afternoon highs continue running above normal, giving Southeast Texas an early taste of spring. Expect more clouds than sun at times, but temperatures remain the headline.

Weekend: Watch Saturday rain chances

Rain chances increase Saturday as the next system approaches. While it’s too early to pinpoint timing or intensity, scattered showers and thunderstorms could impact outdoor Valentine’s Day plans and Mardi Gras events. We’ll fine-tune timing and coverage as we get closer.