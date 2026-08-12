Houston weather: Wednesday isolated rain chances; tropical wave in Atlantic

The Brief Isolated Storms Possible This Afternoon Building Heat For The Rest Of The School Week Atlantic Tropical System Could Develop This Week



Expect the possibility of a few isolated storms moving through the Houston-area and things continue to heat up throughout the week.

Storms around pickup time

As students head back to school, a few isolated showers/storms could move through later today. Coverage looks to be 10-20% Wednesday and Thursday.

School week heats up

Hotter and sunnier weather builds through Friday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the school week. We could see an isolated storm this Friday, but rain chances drop this weekend.

Atlantic tropics update

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic could become a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Cristobal this week. It remains far from the U.S. and is not a threat to Texas.