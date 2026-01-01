Houston weather: Warming up for the new year
HOUSTON - The Friday warmth settles into a pleasant pattern for the weekend and into next week.
Warm, breezy Friday
The south winds return Thursday evening, holding temperatures pretty steady during the overnight hours.
Look for a mild start to Friday and warm in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to soar back into the 80s.
Get ready for Spring weather
Following two very cold mornings, mostly sunny days along with a south and southwest breeze will bring milder air for the next several days.
Rain chances remain very low.
Brisk mornings, warm days ahead
The Friday warmth settles into a pleasant pattern for the weekend and into next week, with sunny to partly cloudy skies, mild mornings, and afternoons staying in the 70s.
Showers could return by Wednesday or Thursday.
