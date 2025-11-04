Houston weather: Warming trend with little rain chances

The Brief Beautiful weather ahead Warming trend kicks in Drought could worsen



While the weather remains pleasant and stable, the dry conditions continue and could worsen.

Temperatures on this rise

A Gulf breeze has returned today which will usher in a gradual warming trend.

Afternoon highs for the rest of the week will get progressively warmer with upper 80s likely by Friday.

Overnight lows will also get milder with 50s tonight, then low to mid 60s for the rest of the week.

With increasing humidity, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers along the coast.

Looking ahead and watching dry spell

With hardly any rain in the immediate forecast, the drought level in Southeast Texas may grow. Be especially mindful early next week with a cold front bringing windy and dry weather on Monday.

Very little rain is in the outlook for the next 10 days.