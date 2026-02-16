Man sentenced to 25 years for continuous sexual abuse of a young child

The Brief Jason Alfred Sanderson, 39, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child in Fort Bend County. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Authorities say he sexually abused the child in Florida and then in Texas.



A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child in an agreement with prosecutors, Fort Bend County officials say.

Jason Alfred Sanderson, 39, pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, District Attorney Brian Middleton announced Monday.

Jason Alfred Sanderson (Photo: Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

The backstory:

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation revealed that Sanderson began sexually abusing the child in 2022 in Florida, and the abuse continued into 2023 in the Katy and Richmond areas of Fort Bend County.

Sanderson was charged after the child told a trusted adult.

The district attorney’s office says Sanderson admitted to the sexual abuse in Texas and Florida while being interviewed by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

What they're saying:

"Children inherently trust the adults in their lives to protect them from harm. Jason Sanderson violated and weaponized that trust. It is my hope that the sentence gives strength and power to this family and the young child," Prosecutor Elizabeth Howard said.

"It’s a good day when we can get a significant sentence without having to expose the child survivor to the experience of a trial," said Middleton. "The defendant will be 65 years old when his sentence expires, and our neighborhoods will be free of this threat for the next 25 years."