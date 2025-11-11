Houston weather: Warming trend to begin on Wednesday

The Brief Chilly Start To Veterans Day, But Milder Tonight Unseasonably Warm Mid To Late Week Drought Conditions Remain Concerning



After some chilly weather the past couple of days in Houston, the warm weather is moving back into the area.

GREAT VETERANS DAY WEATHER

After the coldest morning since February 22nd (Bush Airport 37 degrees), it has been a mild afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight, dipping to the 50s for most spots. A more significant warm up is in store as a south breeze will cause colder air to retreat to the north.

WARMING TREND BEGINS

Looking ahead, each day will bring milder air with slightly more humidity. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the low 80s and possibly higher later this week. Expect the air to feel more like late April or early May than mid November. Eventually, the warmer south breezes will return enough moisture to support showers and storms this weekend.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Despite the pleasant weather, the region remains locked in dry conditions. With very little rain in the forecast and soils staying parched, the drought stress in Southeast Texas is likely to increase. Watch for outdoor fire danger alerts west of Houston today. Much needed rain is possible this weekend, especially on Sunday. Showers could linger into Monday as well.