Houston weather: Warming pattern to kick in to start October

A warming start to October is on the way for the Houston area.

PLEASANT PATTERN CONTINUES MONDAY

After a brisk morning with lows that dropped into the low 60s in many spots, a mostly sunny sky and light winds have allowed afternoon high temperatures to reach the low 90s. Humidity will remain comfortably low.

WARMING PATTERN KICKS IN

We should get warmer for much of this week - highs could range from around 92-94 most days with morning low temperatures not quite as cool. Look for upper 60s to low 70s as opposed to low to mid 60s. With a very warm & Mostly Dry Pattern in place, ozone levels are higher and another Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tuesday.

BUSY IN THE ATLANTIC

Two tropical systems (with familiar names) are very close to each other east of Florida. Hurricane Humberto has been as major status since Friday and should remain at least a category 3 through Monday. It will not threaten the U.S., other than helping to generate large waves. At the same time, Tropical Storm Imelda could get better organized slowly today and is not expected to make a landfall, but will bring rough waves and rain to coastal areas from Florida to South Carolina. Both systems will likely move away from the U.S. over the next two to three days. Imelda could roll right over Bermuda by late Wednesday and Thursday.

If these names sound familiar, six years ago, another Tropical Storm Imelda drenched the Houston area, especially east of Houston with several feet of rain - this caused flooding worse than Harvey in Chambers County. Hurricane Humberto was a noteworthy storm in the Gulf in 2007 when it went from a tropical depression in the morning to landfall in Port Arthur as a category 1 hurricane that night!

