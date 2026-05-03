Houston weather: Warmer temps already returning

The Brief Weekend Ends Nice Warming Trend Begins Showers and Storms Arrive Midweek



We're already returning to warmer temps after the weekend cold front, but you can expect another one in the new week.

Beautiful weekend

Plenty of sunshine and low humidity keeping this weekend beautiful on Sunday. Did you find time to get outdoors?

Winds started to shift towards the southeast but afternoon highs stuck to the upper-70s with a few areas reaching the lower 80s.

Warmer air to start the week

Those southeast winds will really start doing their thing on Monday. You'll feel the humidity increasing Monday afternoon and temperatures will slowly be rising into the 80s for most of the FOX26 area.

Overall, the warming trend continues with low rain chances until a cold front arrives on Wednesday.

Another cold front midweek

Showers and thunderstorms return to the Houston area midweek. You can expect heat and humidity to return, bringing an unstable atmosphere.

A cold front will sweep across Southeast Texas on Wednesday, and, in addition to the heavy rain, there is a chance for some strong storms at times.

Stick with us on FOX LOCAL and we’ll continue to bring you updates on timing and intensity.

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