Houston weather: Warm weekend on the way!
HOUSTON - Temperatures warm quickly heading into Friday and the weekend.
Warming trend kicking in
Nights remain cool, generally in the 40s to 50s, while daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s by Friday through Sunday!
The weekend stays dry and warm with plenty of sunshine and spring-like afternoons.
Drought conditions are getting worse
The weekly drought monitor was released today with much of Houston in severe drought. But places like Brenham, Bellville and Shepherd are in even worse extreme drought.
We have received some rain here and there but not enough to put a major dent in drought conditions.
Looking unsettled for parts of next week
Clouds gradually increase early next week, with low rain chances returning by Monday.
The best shot for rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening with our next disturbance. Scattered storms are possible by then and a few could be strong.
So keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the timing.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority