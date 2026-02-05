Houston weather: Warm weekend on the way!

The Brief Turning Spring-like with cool nights, much warmer afternoons Drought Conditions Are Getting Worse For Some Rain and storm chances return early next week



Temperatures warm quickly heading into Friday and the weekend.

Warming trend kicking in

Nights remain cool, generally in the 40s to 50s, while daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s by Friday through Sunday!

The weekend stays dry and warm with plenty of sunshine and spring-like afternoons.

Drought conditions are getting worse

The weekly drought monitor was released today with much of Houston in severe drought. But places like Brenham, Bellville and Shepherd are in even worse extreme drought.

We have received some rain here and there but not enough to put a major dent in drought conditions.

Looking unsettled for parts of next week

Clouds gradually increase early next week, with low rain chances returning by Monday.

The best shot for rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening with our next disturbance. Scattered storms are possible by then and a few could be strong.

So keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the timing.

