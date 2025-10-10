Houston weather: Warm weekend ahead for the Bayou City

The Brief Unseasonably Warm For Weekend Plans Fire Danger Increases Drought Conditions Worsen



An unseasonably warm weather weekend is on the way for the Houston area.

Houston weather: Expect a very warm weekend

MORE WARM TEMPERATURES

Another above average day is in progress with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well. Slightly higher ozone levels will lead to another Air Quality Alert for Houston, Galveston & Brazoria counties Saturday.

DRY CONDITIONS LEADING TO MINOR DROUGHT

Drought conditions state and areawide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty counties. Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. Some counties in the FOX 26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame.

IN THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Jerry which is moving away from the northern Leeward Islands. Jerry will make a sharp turn to the north this weekend, getting closer to Bermuda. It should pass safely east of Bermuda and is not a threat to the United States. Subtropical Strom Karen quickly formed today closer to Europe in the north Atlantic but has already become post-tropical over the open Atlantic. We now have had eleven named storms, 4 hurricanes and three major hurricanes this season. Hurricane season runs all the way through November 30.