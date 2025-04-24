Houston weather: Warm Thursday, watching late-day storms

The Brief Muggy Thursday, watching late-day storms Warming trend ahead Weekend looks hot



Severe storms will tear through the DFW area early today and some of the leftover energy could spark late day or evening storms for our area - especially north of Houston.

So just stay weather aware with FOX LOCAL. Otherwise, expect a warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s.

Warming trend kicks in

Afternoon highs will rise from the mid 80s today to near 90 this weekend. The nice part is that both Saturday and Sunday look sunny, but don't forget sunscreen because the late April sun is equal in intensity to the late August sun.

Storms possible next week

Keep an eye on the middle of next week as both the American GFS model and the Euro are showing stormy weather potential on Wednesday. We'll keep you updated if the timing changes.