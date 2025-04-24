Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Houston-area counties
HOUSTON - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties north of the Houston area.
Houston-area Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Big picture view:
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The following Houston-area counties are under that alert:
- Trinity
- Brazos
- Walker
- San Jacinto
- Polk
- Grimes
The Thunderstorm Watch means there are conditions in the atmosphere that could produce strong to severe storms.
Conditions for this watch include wind gusts of 60-70 mph, golf-ball-sized hail, and heavy rain.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.