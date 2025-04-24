Expand / Collapse search

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Houston-area counties

Published  April 24, 2025 5:00pm CDT
    • A Severe Thunderstorm is in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
    • Affected counties include Trinity, San Jacinto, Walker, Polk, Grimes, Brazos, and more.
    • Conditions for the watch include hail and wind gusts.

HOUSTON - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties north of the Houston area.

Houston-area Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Thursday for northern counties

FOX 26 Remeisha Shade explains the Severe Thunderstorm Watch and more.

Big picture view:

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The following Houston-area counties are under that alert:

  • Trinity
  • Brazos
  • Walker
  • San Jacinto
  • Polk
  • Grimes

The Thunderstorm Watch means there are conditions in the atmosphere that could produce strong to severe storms.

Conditions for this watch include wind gusts of 60-70 mph, golf-ball-sized hail, and heavy rain.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

