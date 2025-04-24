Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Houston-area counties

The Brief A Severe Thunderstorm is in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Affected counties include Trinity, San Jacinto, Walker, Polk, Grimes, Brazos, and more. Conditions for the watch include hail and wind gusts.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties north of the Houston area.

Houston-area Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Big picture view:

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The following Houston-area counties are under that alert:

Trinity

Brazos

Walker

San Jacinto

Polk

Grimes

The Thunderstorm Watch means there are conditions in the atmosphere that could produce strong to severe storms.

Conditions for this watch include wind gusts of 60-70 mph, golf-ball-sized hail, and heavy rain.