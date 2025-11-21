Houston weather: Warm Friday with chance of scattered storms
HOUSTON - Today looks warm and humid again, but a disturbance moving in this afternoon raises the odds for scattered thunderstorms.
Some storms could be briefly intense, especially around midday and early afternoon, so check your FOX 26 weather app before heading out. A second round of rain is expected late tonight into early Saturday morning.
Weekend into Monday forecast
Saturday looks pleasant after early morning rain with falling humidity into the afternoon.
Sunday should be comfortable with a mix of clouds and sun and slightly cooler temps.
On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system. Some rain could be heavy before clearing Monday night.
Thanksgiving overview for Houston
Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans. After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity. Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.