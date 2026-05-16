Houston weather: Warm and dry weekend, rip current risk

The Brief Hot, Risk Of Rip Currents This Weekend Stormy Pattern Returns Monday Warm But Not As Hot Next Week



Your weekend stays warm and dry before an active rain pattern comes in next week.

Hot, risk of rip currents this weekend

Gulf moisture continues building through the weekend, bringing warmer mornings and a more humid feel.

Overnight lows stay milder with muggy conditions becoming more noticeable by Sunday. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s.

There's also a high risk for rip currents along the coast. So, if you're heading to Jeep weekend, please be very careful. If you're planning to get in the water, make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

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Storms ahead next week

A more active pattern develops early next week as deeper moisture and disturbances move into Southeast Texas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Monday through midweek, with a few stronger storms possible.

A bit less heat, but more rain

As the pattern shifts back to a wet, stormy & unsettled one next week, anticipate more clouds and rain around with slightly cooler temperatures. Instead of temperatures near 90, we will eventually fall back to highs in the low 80s by the middle to end of next week.

Along with heavy downpours at times, there could be a few strong storms.

We will be watching the forecast closely for Memorial Day Weekend and keep you updated on FOX Local.

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