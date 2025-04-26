Houston weather: Warm, dry weekend ahead

The Brief Expect a sunny, warm and dry weekend Storm Prep items are tax-free this weekend Next best chance for rain is in the middle of next week



You can expect some pretty nice weather for your weekend plans before storm chances pick up next week.

Warming trend kicks in

Average highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s, but our actual afternoon temperatures will stay above average by about 5-7 degrees this weekend through at least Tuesday. Very low rain chances are expected.

Tax-free weekend

Take a few minutes to check out your hurricane kit. If you need some new items or need to restock, this weekend is your time to do so. It is tax-free storm prep weekend where you won’t be taxed on certain items that you need for your hurricane kit. It is a great way to get prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

Rain chances mid-week

Overall rain chances this weekend and early next week are on the low end. We could be seeing showers and thunderstorms rise across the region next Wednesday and Thursday. As we get closer will have a better idea of timing and intensity.

7-Day Forecast

