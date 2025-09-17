Houston weather: Warm days to continue into Thursday

The Brief Very Warm Days Continue A Few Daily Storms Watching the Latest Tropical System



Warmer days are on the way in the Houston area this week.

Houston weather: More warm days ahead this week

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS AND SEASONAL ALLERGENS

Average highs for this time of the year are near 90, but our highs have been hitting 93 or 94 this week and that will continue through this weekend despite occasional showers. We are at the beginning of ragweed season and daily readings have shown it in the heavy category, so expect that to hang around for the near future. We've also seen a jump in elm tree pollen, so if you're sneezing, maybe it's one of those two.

OFF AND ON SCATTERED SHOWERS

Daily rain chances will be up and down for the next five days or so before increasing early next week. Isolated downpours are possible through this evening, then a better chance for spotty storms arrives on Thursday afternoon. A continuation of isolated rain is expected through the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

TROPICAL SYSTEM POSES NO THREAT TO TEXAS

A large, but previously poorly organized tropical wave was upgraded to Tropical Depression 7 early this morning and Tropical Storm Gabrielle by late morning. This ended a rare nearly three week stretch from late August to mid-September of no tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. The forecast track shows it is most likely going to stay away from the U.S. East Coast. But it will likely pose some sort of risk to Bermuda, so keep checking back.