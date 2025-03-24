Houston weather: Warm days ahead this week

The Brief Early AM Severe Storms Knock Out Power, Move Out Quickly A Few Very Warm Days Ahead Watch Out For Fog The Next Few Mornings Rainy End to this Week With Flooding Possible



SEVERE WEATHER LASHED THE AREA MONDAY MORNING

Several reports of high winds up to 61 mph at Hobby Airport and 50+ mph across Galveston County knocked out power to more than 24,000 customers during the 3 to 4 am hours this morning, but all the nasty weather is gone for today.

AREAS OF THICK FOG POSSIBLE EARLY TUESDAY

With temperatures falling to near the dewpoints Monday night, areas of thick fog could develop overnight. Best chance will be from 3-8 a.m. Remember to slow down, turn on the low beams and give yourself extra time in the morning.

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS ALL WEEK

Normal highs for late March are in the mid to upper 70s, but we're looking for afternoon temperatures in the Houston area in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, then slightly less heat as clouds and showers build in by Thursday and Friday.

HEAVY RAIN IS POSSIBLE BY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

A robust area of low pressure could move over our area on Thursday and Friday. With warm air and lots of moisture, some models are showing the chance for 1-4" of rain, so stay alert for updates as we progress through the week.

