Houston weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Week Ahead Fire Danger Continues Drought Conditions Worsen



Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well.

More warm temperatures

More above average days are expected for this week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas. Pollen levels remain high with Ragweed extremely high.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions state and areawide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty counties.

Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk of fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Some counties in the FOX26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame.

As we continue to have minimal rain chances in the forecast, drought conditions and fire conditions will continue to worsen.

In the tropics

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. They have now identified this system as Invest 97L. This is expected to be our next named storm of the season and has a medium chance of development.

So far, we have had 11 named storms, 4 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes this season. Hurricane season runs all the way through November 30th.