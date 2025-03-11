Houston weather: Tuesday set to be sunny and mild with highs in 70s

The Brief More Great Weather Today! Gradual Warming Through the Week Near-Record Highs Possible Late This Week



Clear and chilly Tuesday morning, then a sunny and mild day with highs in the upper-70s.

Sunny Skies, Low Humidity:

Following a cool start this morning, Houston will enjoy sunny skies, pleasant afternoon temperatures, and low humidity today. Weather is looking great for the rodeo carnival and going to the Zach Top show tonight.

Warming Trend Continues:

As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to rise, and by Thursday and Friday, highs could reach the upper 80s, which is much warmer than the average for this time of year and within reach of the 88° record high temperature.

Chance For Storms:

Rain chances remain low throughout the week, but a slight chance of strong storms is possible north of Houston on Wednesday night, particularly in areas near College Station, Huntsville, and Livingston. Most of Houston should remain dry, but those in northern areas should stay weather-aware with your Fox 26 Weather App.

Weekend Outlook:

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast appears nice, with highs near 80° and mostly sunny skies. While a slight chance of scattered showers could linger through early Saturday, most areas should remain dry, making it great for more rodeo time.

Allergy Season:

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.