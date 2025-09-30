Houston weather: Very warm Tuesday afternoon, Air quality could be unhealthy

The Brief Air Quality Alert 90s to End September and Start October Two Tropical Systems in the Atlantic



There are clear skies for Tuesday morning, as we began to warm up in the afternoon to the low 90s. There is a chance for a few light showers this coming weekend, but not a lot.

Ozone pollution today

The Houston-Galveston area often has pollution problems on sunny days, especially with light winds. Those two factors are in place today, so air quality by midday and afternoon could be unhealthy, especially for those with health conditions.

The EPA recommends you limit exerting yourself outdoors this afternoon just to be on the safe side.

Warming pattern continues

Average high temperatures for the end of September and beginning of October are around 87 degrees, but we'll continue our trend of low to mid 90s for the next few days with only slight changes for the weekend.

Beginning Friday, look for a slight chance for light showers, otherwise, it's just going to be more of the same unusually warm weather.

Busy in the Atlantic

Imelda was upgraded to hurricane status at 7 a.m. this morning and, although it's about 250 miles off the Florida coast, it is still bringing high waves and some rain from Florida to the Carolinas.

Farther to the east, Hurricane Humberto is weakening, but on day 4 of hurricane status and will send larger waves toward the Carolinas, the mid-Atlantic and New England.

There is a small, weak low in the central Gulf that has a very small chance of development, but is unlikely to have any effects on our area.