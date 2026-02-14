Houston weather: Severe storm impacts for Valentine's Day, timeline

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert - Saturday Evening Strong To Severe Storms Expected Big Impacts To Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Plans Expected Crisp mornings and beautiful days beginning Sunday



Valentine's Day plans might have to be altered as a line of severe storms are going to roll in this evening. Allison Gargaro shares a timeline as to when you should expect the heavy rain.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday evening

Strong to severe storms and heavy rain are likely Saturday evening as a strong system rolls into southeast Texas. Houston has been placed under a higher 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms bringing the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, small hail and even a tornado or two.

The main window for the strongest storms appears to begin around 5 p.m. northwest of Houston and sweep into the Gulf by 10 p.m.

Impacts on Valentine's and Mardi Gras plans

There will be a high chance of showers much of Saturday midday for Mardi Gras in Galveston and Valentine's plans. The threat of storms increases on Saturday night, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Houston and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Galveston. Mardi Gras parades, concerts and parties could be impacted.

So plan on delays and make sure to have a way to get alerts in case you need to get inside quickly.

Crisp and clear afterward

Behind the front, cooler and much drier air settles in. Expect crisp mornings and clear, pleasant afternoons beginning Sunday and carrying into early next week — a refreshing return to more comfortable conditions. But plan on the more intense heat returning as we climb to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.