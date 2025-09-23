Houston weather: Scattered rain Tuesday, cold front approaches Wednesday

The Brief Steamy with Afternoon Storms Today Cold Front on the Way, Heavy Rain Wednesday Lows in the 60s for Several Mornings



Scattered storms are expected Tuesday as temperatures reach the low 90s along with high humidity. Plus, it's officially fall, and you should expect a cold front Wednesday or Thursday bringing slightly cooler and drier conditions.

Summer humidity with storms

Unseasonably high levels of heat and humidity will lead to scattered storms this afternoon, then more widespread rain on Wednesday. In fact, there is a chance for heavy downpours and isolated severe storms as a cold front moves through tomorrow and some areas could pick up 2-3" of rain.

Due to the chance for heavy rain, Wednesday is a Fox 26 Storm Alert day.

Cold front brings slight cooldown

Our weather should gradually clear through the day on Thursday and several days of beautiful weather will follow. Look for lows in the 60s and highs close to 90, but with reasonable humidity.

Tropical update

Hurricane Gabrielle has become a textbook, amazing major hurricane in the Atlantic - it is not affecting land, so is just a sight to behold.

Elsewhere, two tropical waves are very close together east of the Caribbean and both pose a slight risk to the East Coast of the US with no threat to Texas. In Asia, Typhoon Ragasa will pass just south of Hong Kong with 140mph winds, so the southern coast of China is bracing for high winds and very large waves.