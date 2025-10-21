Houston weather: Tuesday scattered storms expected, muggy feeling

The Brief Muggy, then a Cold Front Sparks Storms Today Wonderful Wednesday & Thursday Heavy Rain Threat on Saturday



It's a bit warmer this morning, and it'll only get muggier as we expect to get some scattered afternoon storms.

Big changes today

Today's weather story centers on a weak cold front pushing in. Ahead of it, expect a muggy and very warm morning that will feel quite summer-like. The front will initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance of activity occurring in the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances are elevated, so be prepared for some afternoon downpours and lightning as you leave work or pick up the kids. The heaviest storms will likely be south of Houston.

Nicer for mid-week

Once that front clears, we get two days of fantastic weather. Wednesday and Thursday will be sun-filled and pleasant, marked by a refreshing drop in humidity and comfortable morning lows.

Daytime temperatures will be warm for October, but closer to normal, and humidity will be low. Rain chances during this period are low, making it perfect for any outdoor plans you have before the weekend.

Weekend trouble

The outlook for Saturday is much wetter. A potent upper-level system is set to move in, bringing a high probability of widespread, heavy rainfall on Saturday. This will be a significant, beneficial rain event for the region.

Along with the soaking rain, Saturday will also be noticeably cooler, with temperatures dropping substantially. We are monitoring this system closely for potential impacts and will update on rainfall amounts and timing throughout the week.