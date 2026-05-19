The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert tonight through early tomorrow Strong storms may bring high winds and heavy rain Waves of rain continue through the weekend and beyond



Tuesday afternoon is to be warm and breezy, but as the evening approaches, storms will begin to develop in the Houston-area. There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert for later Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

FOX 26 Storm Alert

Scattered thunderstorms develop late this afternoon and continue into early tomorrow morning across Southeast Texas. Some storms could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours during the overnight hours.

High winds, heavy rain possible

The strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts along with pockets of heavy rainfall. Localized street flooding is possible in a few spots where storms stall or move over the same areas.

Rainy pattern continues

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend and Memorial Day. While rain will not fall nonstop, repeated waves of storms could keep conditions unsettled through the end of May.