Houston weather: Strong storms, FOX 26 Storm Alert for Tuesday evening
HOUSTON - Tuesday afternoon is to be warm and breezy, but as the evening approaches, storms will begin to develop in the Houston-area. There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert for later Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.
FOX 26 Storm Alert
Scattered thunderstorms develop late this afternoon and continue into early tomorrow morning across Southeast Texas. Some storms could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours during the overnight hours.
High winds, heavy rain possible
The strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts along with pockets of heavy rainfall. Localized street flooding is possible in a few spots where storms stall or move over the same areas.
Rainy pattern continues
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend and Memorial Day. While rain will not fall nonstop, repeated waves of storms could keep conditions unsettled through the end of May.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority