Houston weather: Isolated storms possible, hot & humid Tuesday

The Brief Returning to a Normal June Pattern Isolated Late-Day Storms Daily Highs in the 90s, Heat Index Above 100



After yet another day of flood advisories and up to 2.5" of rain, today looks a bit closer to normal June weather with isolated late-afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Fewer storms, summer heat

Now, some of the heavier storms could still produce a lot of lightning and brief heavy rain, but the overall coverage should be lower for the next several days. Daily heat index values will exceed 100 and could reach 103-105 during the early afternoon hours through the weekend.

Chance for Juneteenth and weekend showers

With isolated storms in the forecast each day, just be prepared to run inside briefly while these storms pass, but otherwise, hot and humid weather remain the story for the holiday on Thursday as well as Friday and the weekend.

Quiet Atlantic, storm impacts Mexico

We have yet another tropical storm that is likely to form south of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean today or tomorrow. This would be the 5th storm of their season and could be the first to make landfall. The Acapulco area could get some heavy downpours and gusty winds from the system later this week. So far, still looks quiet for the Gulf and Caribbean.