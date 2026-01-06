Houston weather: Foggy Tuesday, record-challenging high temperatures

The Brief Record-challenging afternoon highs Lingering sea fog near the coast Cold front on Friday, then a chilly stretch



There is a dense fog advisory in effect Tuesday morning, but once it clears out, prepare for sun and warmth with highs in the low to mid 80s, making it feel unseasonably warm.

Warm, humid Tuesday

After a foggy start for many, skies are clearing this morning, leaving us with unseasonably warm conditions across Southeast Texas. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s, which will likely break the daily record of 80°. While inland areas will enjoy partial afternoon sunshine, coastal communities may have stubborn sea fog through parts of the day.

Record warmth likely

This spring-like pattern continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs remaining 15 to 20 degrees above normal and record highs possible. Humidity levels will also stay elevated, leading to muggy mornings and the potential for more patchy fog overnight. If you prefer the cooler air of January, you'll need to hold on for a few more days.

Friday cold front brings changes

Our next big weather shift is timed for Friday as a cold front moves through. Friday will bring our best chance for rain this week, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air will settle in for the weekend and beyond. Expect a return to seasonable January temperatures, with highs dropping back into the low 60s and lows in the low 40s for the Houston Marathon and staying near 40 most of next week.