The Brief Tuesday foggy then breezy Humid through Wednesday Much-needed rain on the way



Tuesday morning starts with patchy fog across Southeast Texas and then warms quickly.

After, we will see a steady breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. There is an isolated chance for a shower but feeling comfortable.

Humidity returns midweek

Moisture continues to build into Wednesday with increasing Gulf wind flow. Clouds may increase at times, especially in the mornings, with a few storms possible on Wednesday.

Rainy Thursday, possible for Easter weekend

A more active pattern develops with the latest timing pointing to Thursday for the highest chance of widespread rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely at times, with periods of heavier downpours possible.

A cold front will move through either late Saturday or early Easter morning bringing another round or two of rain.