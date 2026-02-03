Houston weather: Pleasant Tuesday with scattered showers, storms expected

The Brief Humid and drizzly conditions today Showers and storms move through along a front tonight Chilly mornings and sunny, pleasant days for the rest of the week



It was a drizzly Tuesday morning with much warmer conditions. We'll have some showers this afternoon until an even line of storms move in.

Today’s Setup

Warm, humid air remains in place today with periods of light rain or drizzle. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and conditions feel more damp than cold across the Houston area.

Tonight’s Front

A cold front moves through later this evening, bringing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain ends overnight as the front clears the coast, with drier air quickly filtering in behind it.

Rest of the Week

Wednesday through the weekend looks quiet and pleasant. Mornings will be chilly, especially Thursday and Friday, but sunshine and above-average afternoon temperatures make for comfortable days through the weekend.