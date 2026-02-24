Houston weather: Cool, dry Tuesday ahead of incoming warmer temps

The Brief Breezy, cool and dry today Warming trend begins Wednesday Spring-like weather through the start of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo



Tuesday will be cool and dry with plenty of sunshine as highs near 70. We'll see some warmer temperatures beginning on Wednesday.

Breezy, cool and dry today

A cool, dry airmass remains in place across Southeast Texas for one more day. Expect sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 70s. It will become breezy, giving the air a crisp feel despite full sun.

Due to low humidity, please be careful to prevent anything that could spark a wildfire.

Warming trend starts Wednesday

Tomorrow, a southerly wind flow returns more humidity and temperatures begin climbing. Highs should reach 80 midweek with mornings moderating into the 60s.

Spring-like through rodeo start

From midweek into the weekend and the start of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, expect mild mornings, warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine. No significant rain is in sight, and the overall pattern looks dry and very spring-like.