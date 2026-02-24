Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Cool, dry Tuesday ahead of incoming warmer temps

Published  February 24, 2026 7:41am CST
Houston weather: Breezy Tuesday ahead of warming trend

Despite the expected sun for Tuesday, the breeze will still leave the air feeling cool and crisp. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will begin to climb having highs reach into the 80s.

The Brief

    • Breezy, cool and dry today
    • Warming trend begins Wednesday
    • Spring-like weather through the start of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON - Tuesday will be cool and dry with plenty of sunshine as highs near 70. We'll see some warmer temperatures beginning on Wednesday.

Breezy, cool and dry today

A cool, dry airmass remains in place across Southeast Texas for one more day. Expect sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 70s. It will become breezy, giving the air a crisp feel despite full sun.

Due to low humidity, please be careful to prevent anything that could spark a wildfire. 

Warming trend starts Wednesday

Tomorrow, a southerly wind flow returns more humidity and temperatures begin climbing. Highs should reach 80 midweek with mornings moderating into the 60s.

Spring-like through rodeo start

From midweek into the weekend and the start of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, expect mild mornings, warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine. No significant rain is in sight, and the overall pattern looks dry and very spring-like.

