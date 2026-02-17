Houston weather: Pleasant Tuesday ahead, spring-like temps on the way

The Brief Breezy and mild conditions today Spring-like warmth takes starting tomorrow A weekend front bring showers, then cool air.



While it's a cool Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be breezy and mild with warmer temperatures. Soon, we'll see some spring-like weather.

Mild, breezy day

After a cool, foggy start, we'll transition to a partly cloudy and breezy day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s, making for a very mild afternoon. You'll notice a steady breeze coming in from the Gulf, with gusts occasionally reaching the 20 mph mark through the day and into the night.

Spring-like temps on the way'

The warmth really dials up as we head into the middle of the week, with temperatures feeling more like late April. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday morning, we’re looking at scattered showers across the area, though it will remain quite mild with highs staying in the low 80s.

Saturday front, then cooler

A brief weather shift arrives this weekend as a cold front pushes through Southeast Texas. Saturday will remain mild, but out next cold front will bring scattered showers and a few isolated storms possible. A change happens Saturday night when temperatures should fall into the upper 40s. Sunday will be a bright, sunny day, but much cooler and crisper with highs only reaching the upper 60s, then a chilly night with lows in the low to mid 40s to kick off next Monday. The cooldown will be brief - our extended forecast calls for an overall trend of above average temps heading into next week.