Houston weather: Below 40 wind chills for Tuesday; rain chances this week
HOUSTON - It's another cold morning in the Houston-area as wind chills drop to the 30s. Things will warm up just slightly to the 50s when the sun begins to come out. Rain chances in the next couple of days.
Chilly Tuesday, but pleasant sunshine
After a cold, windy start, expect a bright, mostly sunny day with cool high temperatures in the 50s. Wind should become much lighter by the afternoon and temps will fall quickly into the 40s after sunset. Lows tomorrow morning should once again fall into the low 40s.
Rain returns late tomorrow, some heavy on Thursday
Rain becomes more likely late Wednesday into Thursday, continuing into Friday. Periods of steady rain, possibly heavy at times — could lead to ponding and slick streets for the Thursday morning commute.
There is a chance for isolated street flooding, especially for coastal counties on Thursday. Showers are expected through at least early Friday, then we'll have some welcome clearing.
Looking forward to a nice weekend
By Saturday and Sunday the skies should clear up. Temperatures rise a bit, especially Sunday with and you’ll get a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are low and humidity should be comfortable with highs in the 60s and low 70s.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority