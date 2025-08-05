Houston weather: Scattered rain for Tuesday, activity in the tropics

The Brief Morning Showers, then Few PM Storms Summer Warmth Rest of the Week Tropics a Bit More Active



You may see a few morning showers, but as we move into the afternoon expect sunny skies and hot temps in the mid-90s. There is a chance of isolated afternoon storms. Plus, we have some things happening in the tropics.

Showers, few storms today & Wednesday

After some isolated heavy morning rain, we'll transition to a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-90s and a scattering of afternoon showers and storms. A few could be briefly heavy, but mostly some "garden variety" storms.

Highs near normal for early August

This time of year, it wouldn't be unusual to have upper-90s and in some summers, we've hit 100 nearly every day in August. The rest of this week, our highs will range from about 93 to 98, so not too bad.

The highest chance of the upper 90s will arrive on Thursday and Friday. Showers and a few storms are possible by Friday and this weekend.

Chance for another tropical system

Tropical Storm Dexter has not become any stronger and continues to be a non-issue in the Atlantic. It will continue moving away from the East Coast and move into the North Atlantic away from land.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa over the next day or two and could get organized in the central Atlantic Ocean and models are mixed as to whether it will be a threat to the U.S. - it's very far away, so we'll keep an eye on it.

One other area near South Carolina has a chance of becoming a weak tropical system late this week, but it will not have any effects on Texas.