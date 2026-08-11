Houston weather: Isolated storms for Tuesday, highs in mid-90s

The Brief Isolated storms possible today Building heat for the rest of the school week The Atlantic system could develop this week



It'll be a slightly breezier afternoon for Tuesday with some isolated showers moving through the area.

Storms around pickup time

As students head back to school, a few isolated storms could move through as school lets out. Otherwise, expect the mid 90s with a humid breeze.

School week heats up

Hotter and sunnier weather builds through Friday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the school week.

Atlantic tropics update

A tropical wave in the Atlantic could become a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Cristobal this week. It remains far from the U.S. and is not a threat to Texas.