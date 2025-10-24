Houston weather: Waves of storms through the weekend

The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert Begins Overnight Tonight Waves of Storms Early Saturday - Early Sunday Nice Cool-Down Next Week!



The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the Houston area as heavy storms are set to begin to move into the area overnight until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Severe storm and heavy rain threat

A storm system is set to move in, bringing potential for heavy rain and severe weather starting overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

Threats will include heavy rain and lightning along with gusty winds and a slight threat for hail.

Tornadoes are not impossible, but also not a high threat.

Two or three rounds of rain

Expect rounds of storms tonight, Saturday and possibly early Sunday, with periods of calm between.

A Flood Watch is currently in effect for most of the Greater Houston area.

We have high confidence of strong storms early Saturday morning, then lower confidence for timing for late Saturday storms and early Sunday storms. With that in mind, after the initial round of storms, be sure to check Fox Local for the latest updates on additional rain.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Great weather follows

Following the stormy weather, a refreshing cool front is expected to bring pleasant temperatures and calmer conditions by next week.

There is a good chance that we'll have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s by late next week and Halloween is, so far, looking very nice.

Tropical weather update

Tropical Storm Melissa is still spinning in the central Caribbean and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the weekend.

The threat for strong winds and heavy rain will be felt across Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Eastern Cuba.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It looks like the biggest impacts could come in Jamaica where a direct hit from Melissa is expected early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Over a foot of rain and hurricane-force winds are likely as Melissa is expected to slam into Jamaica early next week as a powerful category four hurricane.

Melissa is no threat to Texas.