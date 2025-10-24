Flood Watch issued for Houston-area counties; timeline of storms

A flood watch is in effect for much of the surrounding counties as heavy storms begin to move into the Houston-area.

Flood Watch issued for Houston-area

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several counties beginning around late Friday night until early Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

The counties under a flood watch include Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Grimes, Houston, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Madison, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton.

Timeline for incoming storms

FOX 26 Storm Alert Weekend is ahead of us as multiple lines of strong storms will enter the area both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Warm and breezy with spotty storms, a slight chance for strong storms.

Saturday, 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Line of strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, high winds.

Saturday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Scattered storms possible.

Sunday, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Line of strong storms once again, clearing out afterwards. Flooding is a HUGE concern this weekend.

Heavy rain forecast

A storm system is set to move in, bringing the potential for heavy rain and severe weather starting overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

Flooding today and through the overnight hours: we are at a level 1 risk. Saturday into Sunday we are at a level 2 risk of flooding.

Severe weather is also a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a level 2 risk for today through tomorrow morning and another level 2 risk from tomorrow into Sunday morning. Hail potential is also on the lower side. We are primarily focused on the strong wind potential.

Threats will include heavy rain and lightning along with gusty winds and a slight threat of hail. Tornadoes are not impossible, but also not a high threat. These storms have the potential to rotate, so a quick spin-up tornado cannot fully be ruled out.

Expect rounds of storms tonight, Saturday and possibly early Sunday, with periods of calm between. We have high confidence of strong storms early Saturday morning, then lower confidence about the timing of late Saturday storms and early Sunday storms.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall rates in the strongest storms could exceed two to three inches per hour, which could lead to flash flooding if these rainfall rates occur for a prolonged period of time.

With that in mind, after the initial round of storms, be sure to check FOX Local for the latest updates on additional rain.

Impact of potential flooding

Excessive runoff from the incoming heavy rain may cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone locations.