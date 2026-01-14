Houston weather: Today's front bringing tomorrow's cooldown

The Brief Windy and dry with gusts near 30 mph through evening Sunny, cooler Thursday before a brief warmup to end the week Cold playoff weather for Texans vs. Patriots game Sunday



A cold front has moved through today, bringing windier conditions to Southeast Texas.

Windy, dry tonight behind a cold front

Expect northwest winds between 15 and 20 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Aside from the winds, conditions have been mild with sunshine and a high close to 70.

Chilly temps continue into the weekend

The "reinforcing" air behind today's front will settle in tonight, leading to a much colder start tomorrow.

Thursday morning will see lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, and despite the bright sunshine, afternoon highs will struggle to reach 60.

We will see a quick temperature bounce on Friday back to near 70 before another front arrives to clear things out for a cool weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Chilly Texans playoff weather in Foxboro

As the Texans head to Gillette Stadium for Sunday’s 2 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots, they’ll be dealing with typical New England winter air.

Temperatures for the game should be in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. While we aren't looking at a major snow event, a chance of flurries remains in the forecast, but it's nothing our incredible defense can't handle.

Go Texans!